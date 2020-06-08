x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

saints

Payton: Saints expanding on NFL pandemic protocols

Payton says NFL teams should expect periodic cases because the league isn't operating in a tightly regulated bubble like the NBA or NHL
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Thursday, May 26, 2016 file photo, New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton, left, talks with general manager Mickey Loomis during NFL football practice in Metairie, La. Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says unusual circumstances surrounding this pandemic-altered NFL season haven't changed high expectations; the Saints seek a fourth-straight playoff appearance. Loomis says it's an advantage that he and coach Sean Payton have worked together since 2006 and that there has been little turnover on the staff or roster recently. Loomis spoke Tuesday, July 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club’s decision to occupy four floors of a hotel during training camp represents an effort to cut down on the sheer number of people going separate ways each day during a pandemic. 

Payton says the total number of players and staff at camp is about 170. Payton says reducing the number who mix with family or friends each night should help the team limit exposure to the coronavirus. 

But Payton says NFL teams should expect periodic cases because the league isn't operating in a tightly regulated bubble like the NBA or NHL. 

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Aug 03, 2020