Payton: Saints expanding on NFL pandemic protocols

NEW ORLEANS — Saints coach Sean Payton says the club’s decision to occupy four floors of a hotel during training camp represents an effort to cut down on the sheer number of people going separate ways each day during a pandemic.

Payton says the total number of players and staff at camp is about 170. Payton says reducing the number who mix with family or friends each night should help the team limit exposure to the coronavirus.

But Payton says NFL teams should expect periodic cases because the league isn't operating in a tightly regulated bubble like the NBA or NHL.

