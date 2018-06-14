NEW ORLEANS - Two undrafted players who were signed as free agents and became integral parts of the team's Super Bowl run in the 2009 season were named to the team's Hall of Fame it was announced Thursday.



Lance Moore and Pierre Thomas both exceeded their expectations after being undrafted.



Moore finished his career ranked fifth on the all-time Saints receiving list with 346 catches for 4,281 yards and 38 touchdowns.



Thomas rushed for 3,745 yards and 28 touchdowns and caught 327 passes for 2,608 yards.



Thomas scored a touchdown in the Super Bowl win over the Colts. Moore caught a key two-point conversion in that contest.





