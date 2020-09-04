NEW ORLEANS — The Saints' do-it-all weapon has a new title: Dad!

Taysom Hill announced on Twitter Wednesday that his wife, Emily Nixon Hill is pregnant.

"We are beyond thrilled for our new addition to our family," Hill wrote. "Coming August 2020!!"

Taysom Hill is expected to be the quarterback of the future for the Saints. Drew Brees signed a new two-year contract with the Saints, cementing his starter job for at least one more season.

Hill has yet to sign a new deal with the Saints, but the team put a 1st-round tender on the restricted free agent, showing their intentions to keep the do-it-all offense weapon on the team.

"I think Taysom sees himself as being a starting quarterback in this league and we do too," Head Coach Sean Payton said on ESPN in March.

Congratulations to Taysom and Emily!

