Quarterback Jameis Winston returning to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year-deal

Instead of starting on another team, Winston will get paid $8 million this year to back up Derek Carr.

NEW ORLEANS — NFL Quarterback Jameis Winston has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints for $8 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Although many though Winston would have the chance to compete for a starting job on another team, the veteran quarterback is returning to New Orleans for another year - as a backup.

Winston likely won't start - unless newly signed QB Derek Carr gets a serious injury. Carr, released by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2022 season ended, signed a 4-year-deal with the Saints last week.