Quarterback Jameis Winston returning to the New Orleans Saints on a one-year-deal

NEW ORLEANS — NFL Quarterback Jameis Winston has agreed to a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints for $8 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
Although many though Winston would have the chance to compete for a starting job on another team, the veteran quarterback is returning to New Orleans for another year - as a backup.
Winston likely won't start - unless newly signed QB Derek Carr gets a serious injury. Carr, released by the Las Vegas Raiders after the 2022 season ended, signed a 4-year-deal with the Saints last week.
The Saints finished 7-10 in 2022 and will try to avoid missing the postseason for the third consecutive year in 2023.