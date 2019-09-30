NEW ORLEANS — Before the game, Saints and Cowboys fans took to the streets outside of the Dome, with the usual rivalry cheers back and forth.

But there was also a group of fans who did something a little different before kickoff.



Rosh Hashanah services are supposed to be in a synagogue at sundown, but Rabbi David Gerber knew there was a conflict when the saints schedule came out.

"I knew that our congregants would be a little torn -- go to services, go to the game -- and so I wanted to make sure people had an option just in case they might have thought about skipping services," said David Gerber, Senior Rabbi at Congregation Gates of Prayer.



So he held services for the new year 5780 on the Stone Pigman law offices balcony overlooking the Dome.



Down below on Poydras Street, the crowds were as thick as Carnival Day. There was an unusually high number of Cowboys fans, including several coming from houses divided.

So, how do they keep peace on a day like today?

"Oh, I'm just Dallas fan when we play them," one husband laughed as his wife chanted “Saints!” next to him.

There was even a half-sister and adopted brother who had just met each other yesterday after finding each other with an ancestry DNA test, who chose this game to get to know each other.

And the Lieutenant Governor was not going to miss this celebration.

"I just got off a float in the corn parade in New Iberia and headed here. The energy all the way across the state is incredible,” Billy Nungesser said. “People are leaving the corn parade in New Iberia to come to the Saints game.”

And not to let the “No Call” of last season go, even on week four, there were still people in ref shirts and wearing whistles.