Marcus Peters had a message for Saints' coach Sean Payton after the Saints beat the then-undefeated Rams in week 9.

"Tell Sean Payton keep talking that shit. We're going to see him soon," Peters said. "Yeah, cause I like what he was saying on the sidelines too so tell him to keep talking that shit and I hope he see me soon and then we're going to have a good little, nice little bowl of gumbo together."

After the game, Sean Payton told reporters that the Saints had the match-up they wanted with Marcus Peters on WR Michael Thomas. What Payton said on the sidelines is still between him and Peters.

Now, the Saints and Rams are set for a rematch in the Superdome this Sunday for the NFC Championship game and Marcus Peters is ready.

Twitter

Monday afternoon, Peters tweeted "It's gumbo week let's eat," then quickly deleted it. The tweet was an obvious shot at the Saints and Sean Payton. It's unclear why Peters would delete it though.

The Saints and Rams face off with the Super Bowl on the line on Sunday, Jan. 20 at 2:05 p.m. CST.