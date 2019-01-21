NEW ORLEANS — Rams DB Marcus Peters had some choice words for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton leading up to the NFC Championship game, and they didn't stop after the final whistle blew.

While The Who Dat Nation is focused on The No Call that sent the game into overtime, Peters gloated that Saints fans should be mad at their coach for his playcalling at the end.

"If they coach run the football on first and second down, they probably ain’t even going to be sitting here talking about this," Peters said after the game, according to Senior NFL reporter for Yahoo Charles Robinson. "You give Sean McVay the ball back with 1:43 or something, we’re going to score.”

Saints fans will remember when the Marcus Peters-Sean Payton controversy started after the Saints' regular-season win over the Rams. The Saints' Head Coach said that Peters on Michael Thomas was the matchup the team wanted. Innocuous enough, but definitely not what you want to hear if you just got torched for 211 yards and a touchdown.

“Tell Sean Payton to keep talking that (expletive). We’re going to see him soon. You feel me? Yeah. ‘Cause I liked what he was saying on the sidelines, too. So tell him keep talking that (expletive), and I hope he sees me soon. And then we’re gonna have a nice little bowl of gumbo together," Peters said in the locker room back in November.

Fast forward to the week leading up to the NFC Championship game and it was clear Peters hadn't forgotten.

Twitter

That Monday, Peters tweeted "It's gumbo week let's eat," then quickly deleted it. The tweet was an obvious shot at the Saints and Sean Payton.

After the Rams controversial win, he celebrated on the field by chanting "Big Gumbo! Big Gumbo!"





Needless to say, he's not coming back for Mardi Gras.