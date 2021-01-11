Recovery time 9-12 months for ACL injuries like Winston's: doctor

Dr. Heard is not Jameis' doctor. We asked him to explain reports that the Saints starter had torn his ACL and a damaged his MCL.

“In general, an ACL will not heal on its own, so it does need surgery to provide stability back to the knee,” Heard said.



The ACL is a ligament deep inside the knee. The MCL is a ligament on the inner outside of the knee joint. They are two of four ligaments that hold the joint together.



“Fixing it with stitches does not work in an ACL, and so what happens is the entire ligament is reconstructed. And so usually we take a part of another part of the knee to use to make a new ACL,” Heard said.



Sometimes doctors have to wait a couple of weeks before surgery so the inflammation can go down. And then there is also news the 27-year-old, former Heisman Trophy winner probably does not want to hear.



“The recovery typically is about nine months, sometimes up to 12 months before full return to sport and activity. So it's a long recovery. It's a tough recovery.” Dr. Heard noted.



The good news is that pro athletes are already strong and conditioned and heal faster, but the flip side is they're trying to get back to an ultra-high level of performance and demand on the body.



When asked if the knee is ever as good and stable and solid as it was before, he replied, “So the return to sport and activity rates are good especially for the quarterback position, and so the expectation is that he will be happy with his knee.”