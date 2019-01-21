Saints fans looking for someone to blame for Sunday's loss have focused on one referee: Phil McKinnely.

The problem is, he wasn't even there.

McKinnely, who played with the Rams for one season and the hated Atlanta Falcons for five, had been replaced by Patrick Turner according to our partners at The New Orleans Advocate.

McKinnely is typically on Bill Vinovich's crew, but was not in the Superdome Sunday. Despite that, people online have been attacking McKinnely for the no call. They even edited his Wikipedia page to say he is legally blind and even "undercover referee working a special assignment to market the Rams."

The guy seen in most photos taking a tongue-lashing from coach Payton is Patrick Turner.