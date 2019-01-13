NEW ORLEANS — Two Super Bowl Champions are coming back for Sunday's playoff game against the Eagles in the Superdome.

Retired Saints Reggie Bush and Jonathan Vilma will lead the home crowd in the "Who Dat" chant before kickoff Sunday.

“Let’s bring the noise Sunday!” Bush said in a tweet. “I can’t wait to step on that field and lead the Who Dat chant again alongside Jonathan Vilma.”

The Super Bowl XLIV champions are sure to remind fans of what's on the line this week and beyond.

The Eagles may have all the motivation they need after the Saints blew them out 7-48 in the Superdome earlier this season.