NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and wide receiver Michael Thomas will not attend the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl in Orlando.

According to the New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver Amari Cooper will replace Brees and Thomas.

Five Saints were selected to attend the 2019 NFL Pro Bowl: Brees, Thomas, Terron Armstead, Cameron Jordan and Max Unger.

The Saints' Super Bowl dreams ended in heartbreaking fashion after a controversial no-call late in the fourth quarter of the NFC Championship against the Los Angeles Rams.

It was the first home playoff loss for the Saints with Brees and coach Sean Payton, who had been 6-0 at the Superdome since their pairing began in 2006.

The Rams head to Atlanta in about a week for the Feb. 3 Super Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. They will face the five-time champion Patriots, who won the AFC title in a game that also went to overtime.

Click here to read more on the New Orleans Advocate's website.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.