Report: Former Cowboys, Giants linebacker Jaylon Smith signs with Saints

The New Orleans Saints have signed former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith after the 28-year-old worked out with the team on Thursday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have signed former Dallas Cowboys Pro Bowl linebacker Jaylon Smith after the 28-year-old worked out with the team on Thursday morning.

Several news sources, including Sports Illustrated and NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, tweeted the signing following practice.

Smith, who was a second round pick out of Notre Dame in 2016, spent five seasons with the Cowboys after sitting out his rookie season to recover from knee surgery after tearing both his ACL and MCL in the Fiesta Bowl game against Ohio State.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder registered three consecutive 100-plus tackle seasons with Dallas before unexpectedly leaving the team just four games into the 2021 season due to salary cap issues. Smith spent a cup of coffee with the Packers immediately following his release, but ultimately signed on with the New York Giants last year.

Linebacker Anthony Barr also worked out with the Saints this week, but no deal has been signed.

The Saints open their three-game preseason schedule on Sunday with a noon matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.