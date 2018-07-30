METAIRIE -- A tough break for a former LSU Tiger fighting for a roster spot with the Saints.

Travin Dural broke his arm at practice Sunday according to Nick Underhill with our partners at The New Orleans Advocate. Sources told Underhill it's a broken humerus and Dural will need surgery.

There's no timetable for when Dural might be able to return, but the fact that he's having surgery means it could be awhile.

Dural's injury opens the door for Brandon Coleman to keep his spot behind Michael Thomas, Cam Meredih, Ted Ginn Jr. and Tre'Quan Smith.

Dural went undrafted in 2017 and spent his first season on the Saints practice Squad.

