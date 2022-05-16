Report: Sean Payton headed to Fox NFL Sunday show

A report by NBC Sports’ Mike Florio says he’ll be joining the FOX Sports Sunday studio crew during pre-games, halftimes and post-games.

Former Saints head coach Sean Payton may have his destination in mind for the 2022 NFL season.

The catch though is that it appears that it will only be on weeks where Jimmy Johnson is not in studio. Johnson is 78 though, so it could be more often than you think.

It also would seem to be a toe-in-the-water approach for Payton, who many believe will take another head coaching spot after a season away to recharge his batteries.

Payton has long been rumored to be a potential Dallas Cowboys coach and whether or not that job will be open will depend a lot on how Mike McCarthy’s crew does in the playoffs, assuming they make it there. There have also been rumors that the Carolina Panthers would like Payton, but truthfully he’d be an attractive possibility for any franchise that needs a coach.

Payton has said that he wants to be a success in the broadcast booth and, who knows, if successful, he could find that to be his calling and remain on the sidelines like Bill Cowher has done.