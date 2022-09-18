Report: Jameis Winston playing with 4 fractures in back

Winston's back is fractured from his L1 to his L4 vertebrae.

NEW ORLEANS — Saints quarterback Jameis Winston will be playing with four factures in his back, with his L1 down to his L4 fractured according to Fox Sports NFL Insider Jay Glazer.

Winston sustained the injury last week against the Falcons. He had been dealing with a back injury throughout the last week of practices, but the extent of the injury was unknown.

According to Glazer, there is no risk of further damage to Winston's back but he is dealing with a great deal of pain. The Saints also gave him four different types of pads to choose from to help pad the area.