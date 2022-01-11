Michael Thomas expected to miss rest of season with toe injury

NEW ORLEANS — Saints head coach Dennis Allen said on Thursday that he doesn't believe wide receiver Michael Thomas will play again this season as he continues to deal with a foot injury.
NewOrleans.football's Nick Underhill reported on Thursday afternoon that Thomas was going on injured reserve, as Thomas' recovery did not progress as expected.
Thomas injured his foot in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers and hasn't seen the field since.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry, defensive back P.J. Williams and tight end Adam Trautman returned to practice on Thursday, with Landry practicing in a limited capacity. Running back Mark Ingram, defensive back Marshon Lattimore, and defensive tackle Malcolm Roach did not practice. Tackle Ryan Ramczyk was absent, as he had a rest day.