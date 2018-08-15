METAIRIE -- New Orleans Saints Defensive End Alex Okafor left practice Wednesday after injuring his leg, according to a report from The New Orleans Advocate.

The extent of the injury is unknown.

Okafor is returning from a torn Achilles tendon that ended his 2017 season.

"It sucks for a guy coming back from the injury that he just came back from," left tackle Terron Armstead told the Advocate's Joel Erickson. "I know the feeling. Being hit with things back to back, it's a lot mentally, maybe even more than physically, sometimes."

Okafor was the projected starter for the Saints at right defensive end. Now, first-round pick Marcus Davenport may see more time on the field in his place.

