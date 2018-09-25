NEW ORLEANS -- The Saints lost one of their key off-season additions Sunday and will be without him for some time.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate's Nick Underhill, Patrick Robinson has been placed on injured reserve.

Robinson broke his ankle during Sunday's win in Atlanta and was carted off the field. This doesn't mean Robinson will miss the entire season though. Teams are allowed to bring back two players each season after they have been on IR for eight weeks.

Robinson, who started his NFL career with the Saints and returned here in the offseason after winning a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles, injured his ankle during Sunday's win over the Falcons. He was considered a key pickup in the offseason.

Cornerback is not a position the Saints can afford to have attrition as the defensive secondary is already struggling mightily.

The Saints have given up the most touchdowns (10), the highest passer rating (141.7) and the most points (34.3) per game.

