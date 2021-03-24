Report: Saints close to closing deal with Harrah's parent company to rename Superdome

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome will need a new name by July, because that's when the current naming-rights deal expires.

NEW ORLEANS — The Superdome could have a new name soon, with sources reporting to The Athletic that the New Orleans Saints are close to a deal with Ceasers Entertainment, Inc. -- commonly known for the Las Vegas casino and locally as the owner of Harrah's -- for a 20-year agreement to the building's naming rights.

The Louisiana Superdome became the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2011 thanks to a 10-year contract with the German auto manufacturer. But since then, Mercedez-Benz has also purchased the naming rights to

There's no word yet on what the Superdome's new name would be. If it is named for Ceasers, Harrah's or any of the parent company's other affiliated casinos, it would be the first NFL stadium named after a casino.

Jeff Duncan and Daniel Kaplan of The Athletic first reported the news Wednesday.

