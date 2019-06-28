The Saints will be without defensive tackle David Onyemata for the Monday night season opener against the Houston Texans.

The talented DT has been suspended for one game for violating the NFL's substance abuse policy, according to NFL Network's Adam Schefter.

Onyemata was issued a citation after deputies searched his apartment on Jan. 29 and discovered marijuana, cannabis oil and other products.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, Onyemata "was cooperative" and received a summons to appear in court at a later date.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the department was alerted that a package of marijuana was delivered from New York to Onyemata's apartment. Lopinto said the amount of marijuana was not enough for distribution charges.