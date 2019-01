NEW ORLEANS — The worst part of a bad first quarter in the Superdome Sunday was seeing Sheldon Rankins carted of the field.

The Saints starting DT suffered what is believed to be a torn Achilles' tendon, according to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo

Rankins will have an MRI to confirm, but if he has torn his Achilles he will miss the rest of the post-season and most likely the start of the 2019 season.