NEW ORLEANS — If Saints guard Andrus Peat looked uncharacteristically penalty-prone Sunday, there may be a reason for it.

According to EPSN's Adam Schefter, Peat broke his hand during the Saints' final regular-season game against the Carolina Panthers, had surgery during the bye-week, then played through the pain Sunday.

A grueling season has taken it's toll on the saints much-lauded O-line. Left Tackle Terron Armstead suffered a torn pectoral muscle, an injury that won't fully heal without proper rest. He's missed six games this season.

Saints Guard Ryan Ramczyk is nursing a shoulder injury, Larry Warford is battling a knee injury and reserve left tackle Jermon Bushrod is dealing with a hamstring injury.