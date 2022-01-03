Report: Saints have "shown interest" in Jimmy Garoppolo

The 49ers quarterback has one year left on his current contract.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Saints could reportedly fix their quarterback situation with an unexpected name.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Sunday that the Saints have "shown interest" in acquiring San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo.

“The wildest rumor I heard this week? Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo potentially pairing with New Orleans. This would be a surprise since many around the league expect Jameis Winston to return to the Saints. But if Rodgers and Wilson aren’t moved, Garoppolo becomes one of the top options available. Maybe New Orleans at least kicks this idea around," Fowler said, while covering the NFL combine for ESPN.

Garoppolo is entering the final year of a 5-year contract he signed with the 49ers prior to the 2018 season. The 49ers previously acquired Garoppolo through a trade with the New England Patriots, where he spent the majority of his time backing up the legendary Tom Brady.

Garoppolo has a very impressive record as an NFL starting quarterback, currently sitting at 33-14. Despite this, Garoppolo's stats have been far from gaudy.

While he does hold an impressive 67.7% career completion percentage, his career high for touchdown passes in a season sits at a pedestrian 27. On top of that, Garoppolo has struggled with injuries and turnovers the last two seasons, only playing 6 games in the 2020 season and starting 15 out of 17 this past season.

It is also worth noting that the 49ers currently have what they believe to be an heir apparent on their roster, as they drafted quarterback Trey Lance 3rd overall in last year's draft.