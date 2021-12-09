Report: Saints, Lattimore agree to huge new deal

Lattimore was a key part of the team's blanket coverage on Aaron Rodgers' receivers Sunday.

NEW ORLEANS — The Saints continue to offer top shelf contracts to their top performers, locking up defensive back Marshon Lattimore to a 5-year, $97.6 million deal to the Pro Bowl corner, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL network.

Lattimore would be the latest player to get a mega deal, as running back Alvin Kamara and receiver Michael Thomas have cashed in, in recent years.

Offensive linemen Terron Armstead and Ryan Ramcyzk have also netted big contracts.

Rapoport reported that Lattimore’s deal includes $44 million in guaranteed money, the most guaranteed at signing in history for a defensive back.

Lattimore was a key part of the team's blanket coverage on Aaron Rodgers' receivers Sunday. He was not back in the game to start the second half, leading to some concerns, but he returned with a bandaged up wrist.