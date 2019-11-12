NEW ORLEANS — The Saints lost a key piece of their defense Sunday.

Defensive end Marcus Davenport injured his foot in the Saints' loss to the 49ers on Dec. 8 and is expected to miss the rest of the season, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Saints traded two first-round picks to take Davenport in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft. Since then, he's become a major part of the Saints defense.

Davenport started every game for the Saints so far this season and has six sacks and three forced fumbles.

The Saints are set to take on the Indianapolis Colts on Monday Night Football on Dec. 16.

