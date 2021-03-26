Report: Saints' Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

The Cleveland.com report, which cites three unnamed sources, says Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property

CLEVELAND — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was reportedly arrested Thursday night, sources tell Cleveland.com

The report, which cites three unnamed sources, says Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Lattimore was reportedly arrested by Cleveland police’s gang investigators and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Lattimore was born in Cleveland and played college football at Ohio State. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

