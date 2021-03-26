x
Report: Saints' Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland

The Cleveland.com report, which cites three unnamed sources, says Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property
Credit: (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
NEW ORLEANS, LA - OCTOBER 15: Marshon Lattimore #23 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates a braking up a pass during the first half of a game against the Detroit Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on October 15, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

CLEVELAND — New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was reportedly arrested Thursday night, sources tell Cleveland.com

The report, which cites three unnamed sources, says Lattimore was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property. Lattimore was reportedly arrested by Cleveland police’s gang investigators and booked into the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Lattimore was born in Cleveland and played college football at Ohio State. He was drafted by the New Orleans Saints in 2017.

Click here to read more on Cleveland.com

This is a developing story. Stay with WWLTV.com for updates.

