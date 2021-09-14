Report: Saints offensive coaches and 1 player test positive for COVID-19

The player that tested positive is currently on the injured reserve list.

NEW ORLEANS — According to the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate multiple New Orleans Saints offensive assistant coaches have tested positive for COVID-19.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that 6 coaches tested positive along with one player and a nutritionist. The player is currently on the injured reserve list.

A Saints' source told Schefter, "we'll be just fine."

Because of the positive tests, the Saints will now be placed in the NFL's enhanced COVID-19 protocol heading into their game Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The protocol requires all players and staff to get tested daily and wear masks, regardless of their vaccination status. All team meetings will take place over Zoom.

The staff and player that tested positive can not return to team facilities until they test negative 24 hours apart.

The Saints entire staff is vaccinated, so those who tested positive could be back on the sidelines for Sunday's game in Charlotte.

Over 90 percent of NFL players are vaccinated and the Saints roster has one of the highest rates for a team in the league.

In late June MMQB's Albert Breer reported that the Saints were one the first teams to cross the 85% threshold for player vaccinations.

It is not known at this time if anyone who tested positive has any symptoms.

The entire Saints team and family members are still in Texas after evacuating before Hurricane Ida.

They will practice at TCU again this week. The timeline for their return to New Orleans is still unknown.

Their next scheduled home game is not until Oct. 3 against the New York Giants.

8 total cases

6 offensive coaches

1 nutritionist

1 player https://t.co/ZjeM4c8Ab5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 14, 2021