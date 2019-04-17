NEW ORLEANS — The Athletic's Nick Underhill is reporting that the Saints will open their 2019 season at home in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome against the Houston Texans on Monday Night Football on Sept. 9.

See Underhill's Tweet

The team's highly-anticipated rematch with the Los Angeles Rams will be the second week of the season in LA.

Underhill also Tweeted that the team would face the Falcons on Thanksgiving again, this time in Atlanta.

The rest of the dates and times are going to be announced Wednesday night, though traditionally bits and pieces of the schedule leak out during the day.

The Saints will face the following opponents in 2019

Home: Atlanta, Tampa, Carolina, Houston, Dallas, Indianapolis, San Francisco, Arizona

Away: Atlanta, Tampa, Carolina, Seattle, LA Rams, Jacksonville, Chicago, Tennessee