Report: Saints QB Drew Brees will start against Kansas City Chiefs

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will reportedly start against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, sources say the Saints believe Brees is healthy and doctors have cleared him to play.

Nick Underhill reported earlier this week that Brees had been designated to return to practice. The Saints wanted to see Brees with a full range of motion and throwing without limitations before he was put back into the starting lineup.

Brees missed four games after he suffered a total of 11 rib fractures and a collapsed lung during two separate games in November.

The Saints could clinch the NFC South for a fourth straight time this weekend with a win or Tampa Bay loss. But New Orleans hurt its chances of securing the top seed in the NFC by losing in Philadelphia last week.

The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs are trying to remain the top team in the AFC when NFL-leading passer Patrick Mahomes takes Kansas City into New Orleans. The Chiefs already have wrapped up the AFC West title for a franchise-record fifth straight time. But this season only the top seed in each conference gets a first-round playoff bye.

