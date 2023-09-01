Report: Saints receiver expected to miss opener due to surgery

The New Orleans Saints could be without wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for their season-opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10.

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints could be without wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith for their season-opener against the Tennessee Titans on Sept. 10, according to a report from WWL-TV partner The Times Picayune | Nola.com on Friday.

Sources told them the six-year pro, who finished fifth on the team in receiving yards (278) – third among wideouts – and sixth overall in receptions (19) – underwent groin surgery last month shortly after sustaining the injury during practice on Aug. 5.

Renowned specialist in sports hernia and core muscle repairs, Dr. William Meyers, performed the surgery, which is similar to procedures on several former Saints, including most recently Wil Lutz in 2021.

The report says Smith's return date is uncertain.

Players with similar surgeries have been sidelined from three to six weeks.

“I don’t know if we’ll have all 53 (players healthy), but we’ll see where we’re at next week,” said Saints head coach Dennis Allen.

If Smith can't play in Week 1, it will mark the third straight year he's missed the opener due to injury, the report claims.