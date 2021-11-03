Report: Saints release CB Janoris Jenkins

Jenkins joins Jared Cook, Josh Hill, and Thomas Morestead as recent cap casualties that the team just could not afford after the salary cap dropped.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are reportedly releasing veteran cornerback Janoris Jenkins, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday.

According to Schefter, the move will save the Saints $7 million against the team’s salary cap.

Jenkins joins Jared Cook, Josh Hill, and Thomas Morestead as recent cap casualties that the team just could not afford after the salary cap dropped following economic losses due to empty stadiums during the pandemic.

With the new league season starting soon, expect more moves by the Saints as they rush to get under the cap.

