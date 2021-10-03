Report: Saints release Emmanuel Sanders as cap purge continues

The team has released Jared Cook, Emmanuel Sanders, Josh Hill and Thomas Morstead in the past week.

NEW ORLEANS — ESPN's Adam Schefter is reporting that the New Orleans Saints have parted ways with receiver Emmanuel Sanders as part of its recent salary cap purge.

Sanders was a high-priced receiver who had a big year for the team while its main receiving weapon - Michael Thomas - battled injuries.

Sanders caught 61 passes for 726 yards and five touchdowns.

He joins tight ends Jared Cook and Josh Hill and punter Thomas Morstead as recent cap casualties that the team just could not afford as the salary cap dropped following economic losses due to empty stadiums and the pandemic.

The Saints were set to be well over the cap anyway.

In addition to the cuts, the Saints have reworked the contracts of Cameron Jordan and Demario Davis and put the franchise tag on safety Marcus Williams.

Drew Brees' contract was also re-worked to lower the cap hit amid speculation that the Pro Bowl quarterback will be calling it quits, though the more time passes, the more speculation continues to rise that Brees may be looking for one more chance.

Brees played last season with a torn rotator cuff and a foot problem, according to a post-season social media post by his wife.

In addition, Brees had 11 rib fractures from two hits during the season.

The team needs clarity on Brees to determine whether to pursue re-signing Jameis Winston, who is a free agent.