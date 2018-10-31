METAIRIE - Saints rookie pass rusher Marcus Davenport is expected to miss a month or more with a toe injury, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

Davenport recorded two sacks in last week's big win at Minnesota and has been coming on strong. The Saints traded two first-round picks for Davenport in the NFL Draft.

#Saints rookie pass-rusher Marcus Davenport is expected to miss about a month with a toe injury, I’m told. After that, they’ll judge how it has responded. He’s in a boot now. Bad timing, as the first-rounder was really coming on. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2018

The timing is not good as the Saints face one of the NFL's most prolific offenses in the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

The Advocate's Nick Underhill reported that Davenport could be seen in a walking boot after the Vikings' game.

Davenport, according to Rapoport, will be re-evaluated after the month time.

