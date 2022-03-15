x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Saints

Report: Saints sign safety Marcus Maye to 3-year deal

Maye played the 2021 NFL season on a franchise tag, but suffered an Achilles tear in November, ending his season early.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2021, file photo, New York Jets free safety Marcus Maye plays in the team's NFL football game against the New England Patriots in East Rutherford, N.J. The star safety, a team captain last season and its longest-tenured player, declined to explain why he opted to not tell the Jets until after the news of his DUI arrest in February was reported in October. Maye acknowledged coach Robert Saleh seemed blindsided by it when Maye told him. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

NEW ORLEANS — After losing Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the Saints signed former Jets safety Marcus Maye to fill the hole in their secondary.

The signing was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday night.

According to Rapoport, Maye signed as three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed.

Maye played the 2021 NFL season on a franchise tag, but suffered an Achilles tear in November, ending his season early. In 2020, he put up a career high 88 combined tackles and two sacks along with two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Maye is currently facing a DUI charge from 2021. He is set to appear in court on June 1, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Related Articles

Click here to report a typo.

 

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

In Other News

Allen on Kamara: We're gathering information