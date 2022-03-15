Report: Saints sign safety Marcus Maye to 3-year deal

Maye played the 2021 NFL season on a franchise tag, but suffered an Achilles tear in November, ending his season early.

NEW ORLEANS — After losing Marcus Williams to the Baltimore Ravens in free agency, the Saints signed former Jets safety Marcus Maye to fill the hole in their secondary.

The signing was first reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday night.

According to Rapoport, Maye signed as three-year, $28.5 million deal with $15 million guaranteed.

Maye played the 2021 NFL season on a franchise tag, but suffered an Achilles tear in November, ending his season early. In 2020, he put up a career high 88 combined tackles and two sacks along with two interceptions and 11 passes defended.

Maye is currently facing a DUI charge from 2021. He is set to appear in court on June 1, according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.