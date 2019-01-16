NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints are trying to add some depth to its defensive line after losing defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins in the NFL playoff divisional round.

Rankins was carted off the field after suffering an injury in the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles. According to the New Orleans Advocate, an MRI confirmed that the injury was a torn Achilles and he was scheduled to undergo surgery this week.

In response, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that the Saints have signed free agent defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker.

Walker entered the NFL with New Orleans, appearing in 23 games with the Saints from 2012 through 2014. He last saw game action with the Los Angeles Rams in 2017.

New Orleans (14-3) will host the NFC title game Sunday against the Rams (14-3). The winner is going to the Super Bowl.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.