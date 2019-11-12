NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins could reportedly miss the remainder of the NFL season following an injury against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday.

According to The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate's Luke Johnson, Rankins has not officially made a decision on how to proceed and is evaluating his options.

Rankins left the game against San Fransico with a foot injury after playing just nine snaps. It is not believed to be related to the Achilles injury he sustained last year in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The news comes just one day after NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that defensive end Marcus Davenport is expected to undergo season-ending surgery.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.