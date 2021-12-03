Report: Taysom Hill may have torn tendon in finger, need surgery

Hill injured the middle finger of his throwing hand when his hand collided with a Cowboy player's hand in the first half Thursday night.

NEW ORLEANS — The hits just keep coming for the New Orleans Saints. The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport says that Quarterback Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger of his throwing hand and could need surgery at some point.

Hill injured the hand when throwing a pass in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys Thursday night. His hand slammed against the hand of a Cowboys rusher on a pass play.

Hill went into the injury tent and backup Trevor Siemian began throwing the ball on the sidelines, but Hill returned with a splint on the finger though he had noticeable problems throwing after that. Hill was 12 of 21 passing in the first half and just 8 of 20 in the second half with three interceptions.

Hill played the remainder of the game and said afterward that the finger was not broken.

#Saints QB Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may necessitate surgery at some point, sources say. More tests are coming. The injury, called Mallet Finger, was one of the ailments that #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had earlier in the year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

Rapoport said the injury was similar to one suffered by the Seahawks' Russell Wilson earlier this year. That injury sidelined him for a few weeks and he has struggled since returning.

It is not certain if Hill could play with the injury and delay any surgery until the offseason.

It's the latest point of concern for the Saints offense, which was missing seven projected starters on offense Thursday night. The team has lost five straight games but remains tenuously in the race for a wildcard playoff spot.