JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — It's not quite the deafening noise heard at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, but inside of Faux Pas Prints in Metairie, the sounds of Saints fever is coming alive with the chorus of sewing machines singing around the clock.

"Working longer hours especially to pump these out," Johnny Blue said.

Blue has been overseeing the rush of orders from fans who want special apparel for this Sunday's game.

"A lot of industries benefit when the black and gold win, we happen to be one of them."

People are ordering just about whatever they can to show team pride.

On Friday, one of the orders Blue was working on was for Tvenchy, that's the retailer selling those ski masks you may have seen some players wearing as they run onto the field. But if the Saints silence the Rams on Sunday, the rush may be on to grab official NFC Championship Gear.

"Cannot open them," Cori Gunn said.

Eyewitness News tried to get the manager at the Academy store in Harahan to show what they'll put out if New Orleans wins the NFC Title, but she said that's not happening unless there's a W involved.

"I'm confident we're winning," she said.

In the meantime, shoppers are gobbling up the gear, and fans like Natasha Smith are feeling good about the game.

"Remember 2009? Oh gosh, that was the best, I was there before they even made the final play, we were in the truck ready to go," Smith said.

2009 was a great year for fans, now less than a decade later, the cheering and impact could be felt even stronger.

"Everything is getting ramped up, I can only imagine the impact that the Saints have on the city right now," Blue said.