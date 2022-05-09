Saints Trevor Penning has a chance to return this season, reports

Rapoport said that Penning has a chance to be ready by early November.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints 2022 first-round pick Trevor Penning may return at some point this season, according to NFL Insider Ian Rapoport.

Penning tore a ligament in his foot during the team's preseason finale against the Los Angeles Chargers and was placed on the injured reserve list.

Rapoport said that Penning has a chance to be ready by early November.

Penning is seen as a raw prospect but had shown rapid improvement through each of his three preseason appearances. The injury also means that James Hurst will start the season at left tackle.

The #Saints received unexpectedly good news following the foot surgery for first-round OT Trevor Penning: Rather than miss all of 2022, Penning has a chance to be ready by early Nov., sources say. At the least, he'll be able to practice, at the most could be key down the stretch. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2022