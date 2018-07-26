METAIRIE - New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton's hair was wet and his face flush when he entered a press conference Wednesday evening to discuss the start of his team's 2018 training camp.

He looked fresh, sharp, like he had just got out of the shower.

So, in many ways, is his team and the organization. The Saints appear to have washed away their successful 2017 season's dirty finish - a walk-off, unlucky 29-24 loss at Minnesota on a freak, 61-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Case Keenum to wide receiver Stefon Diggs as time expired, and otherwise excellent rookie safety Marcus Williams lost his place.

New Orleans finished a 11-5 NFC South Division champions and beat Carolina, 31-26, in the NFC Wild Card Playoff before the "Minnesota Miracle" that made the Saints miss a chance to play in their third NFC Championship Game since 2006.

Unlike the 2011 team that had a similar loss, 36-32, at San Francisco to keep it out of the NFC Championship Game, this team is still very young, fresh and sharp like it just got out of the shower.

"We're a young team, and that's exciting," said Payton, who moves into his 13th season at age 54. "When the season ended the way it did, you have a bitter taste in your mouth. You're having some success, and yet it ends in a tough fashion. But look, there's a process that's involved here. There's a lot of work ahead of us right now."

Twenty-one of 22 starters return, including five who were rookies last year - rookie of the year running back Alvin Kamara, rookie of the year cornerback Marshon Lattimore, safety Marcus Williams, offensive tackle Ryan Ramczyik and linebacker Alex Anzalone (started four games before injury).

The 2018 rookie class will likely have one starter in defensive end Marcus Davenport, who was the 14th pick overall out of Texas-San Antonio, and possibly two with wide receiver Tre'Quan Smith - a third round pick out of Central Florida.

Eight other returning starters have just three seasons in or less. Defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins, safety Vonn Bell, cornerback Ken Crawley, defensive tackle David Onyemata, wide receiver Michael Thomas and kicker Wil Lutz have played two seasons. Left tackle/guard Andrus Peat and defensive tackle Tyeler Davison have played three.

A franchise tying record seven Saints made the Pro Bowl last year - quarterback Drew Brees in his 17th season, running back Mark Ingram in his seventh, defensive end Cam Jordan in his seventh, right guard Larry Worford in his fifth - and three others with two years or less experience in Thomas, Kamara and Lattimore.

"Drew's in great shape as usual," Payton said. "He is a very scheduled person. You know that he's going to come back in fantastic shape. He was outstanding today."

Brees has more talent and depth around him than at any time since that 2011 season when the Saints finished 14-4 overall and won the NFC South.

"We feel like we have fewer holes," Saints general manager Mickey Loomis said. "We had a good crop of young players come in last year and contribute, and we had some surprises. I don't think you ever expect real heavy contributions from first-year players like the kind we had last season. Overall, we've got a young team with a lot of first- and second-year players along with our rookies. We are anxious to see the development of Marcus Davenport."

Every member of Payton's coaching staff returns as he has finally found a defensive coordinator in the class of Gregg Williams of the 2009-10, Super Bowl XLIV champion Saints in Dennis Allen, who is entering his second full season in that capacity.

"We feel settled. I will say that," said Loomis, who withstood three straight seasons of 7-9 and rash of scouting and draft personnel changes from 2014-16. "I like where we're at in the personnel department as well as our coaching staff."

Other than a four-game, performance-enhancing-substance suspension on running back Mark Ingram, who is coming off his best season with career highs in rushing (1,124) and receiving yards (416), the Saints' off-season has been drama free.

"We had a pretty clean off-season, and I hope it continues," Loomis said. "I think we've got a really high character locker room and high character in our building in general. We've got a good group of smart players."

The Saints have even managed to mostly elude the National Anthem controversy circulating the NFL. Payton said the team has not come up with a policy toward the anthem.

"No. I think the one thing right now that we've looked at is really kind of awaiting the league and the union, and kind of taking their guide" Payton said. "I think the fact that both of those parties - the union and the league - are working on it is a good sign."

Still unsigned five-year free agent safety Kenny Vaccaro is the Saints' only missing starter from last season.

That is, unless you count radio play-by-play star Jim Henderson, who retired as the Voice of the Saints after 32 years following the 2017 season. Former Saints offensive tackle Zach Strief, who graduated in communications from Northwestern, replaces Henderson. Strief retired after the 2017 season following 12 seasons with New Orleans.

"Before we get started on this training camp, congratulations goes out to Mr. Strief. You're officially now a member of the media, and you'll be treated accordingly," Payton said as laughter broke out.

Strief soon retaliated. As Payton explained why a group of the Saints' older veterans got out of half of the day's conditioning tests, Strief bellowed a loud, "BOO!" For he had to go through the complete testing a year ago.

Another reporter then asked Payton if the media can boo him now.

"We're in our early stages with Zach," Payton cracked.

The Saints did have one bad off-season experience as owner Tom Benson died on March 15 at the age of 90. A New Orleans native and businessman focusing on automobile dealerships such as Mercedes-Benz of New Orleans, Benson had owned the Saints since 1985. His widow Gayle Benson, who married Benson in 2004, is the new owner with Dennis Lauscha entering his sixth year as president.

"We already miss him," Payton said. "By now, we probably would have had a few different sit-downs and just chatted. We will miss him daily, and yet Miss Gayle and the leadership in our building have done a great job of really carrying the torch in a fashion that he would be proud of."

The Saints 2018 media guide is dedicated to Benson, who is pictured on the cover with a black and gold umbrella dancing and waving to the crowd as he did so often after wins in the Louisiana Superdome - changed to the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in 2011. He will miss what writers from both ESPN and The Sporting News have predicted to be the Saints' second Super Bowl season.

Super Bowl LIII will be on Feb. 3, 2019, in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

"This will be the first training camp without Mr. Benson," Payton said. "And hopefully, we can make him proud."

