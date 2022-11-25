Saints-49ers injury report: Werner out, Lattimore questionable

The Saints are dealing with quite a few injuries, but could see Lattimore finally return.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints released their injury report which includes game statuses for their upcoming road bout with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.

For the Saints, safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) are out.

DE Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), and running back Mark Ingram (knee) are questionable.

For the 49ers, defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) is doubtful, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is questionable.