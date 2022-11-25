Saints-49ers injury report: Werner out, Lattimore questionable

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The Saints released their injury report which includes game statuses for their upcoming road bout with the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.
For the Saints, safety J.T. Gray (hamstring), defensive end Payton Turner (ankle), and linebacker Pete Werner (ankle) are out.
DE Cameron Jordan (eye), cornerback Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), guard Andrus Peat (triceps), and running back Mark Ingram (knee) are questionable.
For the 49ers, defensive lineman Arik Armstead (foot, ankle) is doubtful, while wide receiver Deebo Samuel (hamstring) is questionable.
The Saints play the 49ers in Santa Clara on Sunday, Nov. 27. The game kicks off at 3:25 p.m. and can be watched on FOX.