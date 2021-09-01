x
Saints

Saints activate Kamara, Thomas for playoff game vs. Bears

The team also announced Saturday that wide receiver/return specialist Deonte Harris and cornerback Patrick Robinson were activated from injured reserve.
Credit: AP
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) reacts after his fifth touchdown of the game, in the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings54 in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

METAIRIE, La. — METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints activated running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Michael Thomas for their playoff game Sunday against the Chicago Bears. 

Kamara missed the regular-season finale last Sunday because of COVID-19 protocols. 

Thomas had been on injured reserve for the final three games because of a nagging ankle injury.

Wide receiver Jake Kumerow was waived; offensive lineman Nick Easton was placed on IR; and linebacker Chase Hansen and wide receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey were elevated from the practice squad.

