Saints activate rookie Trevor Penning from injured reserve

Penning suffered a toe injury in the preseason and has yet to play a regular season game.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have activated rookie tackle Trevor Penning, designating him to return from injured reserve, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Penning has yet to play a regular season game in his career after he suffered a significant toe injury in the Saints' final preseason game.

It is important to note that no information has been given on Penning's status for Sunday's Week 10 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.