Saints add a first round pick in draft pick-heavy trade with Eagles

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Saints have added a first round draft pick this year and given up next year’s first round pick in a large exchange of draft picks with the Philadelphia Eagles.

This one is a little tricky, but here goes.

The Saints are getting the Eagles first round picks this year – 16th and 19th overall and a sixth round pick, no. 194. In exchange, the Saints are parting with their first round pick this year – 18th overall – and their first round pick next year (unknown) and a second round pick in 2024.

In addition, the Saints are giving the Eagles their third round pick – No. 101 overall – this year and their 7th round pick – No. 237.

Summary: Saints to Eagles – First round pick 2022 – 18th overall

Third round pick 2022 – 101 overall

Seventh round pick 2022 – 237 overall

First round pick 2023 – TBA

Second round pick 2024 – TBA

Eagles to Saints

Two first round picks this year – 16th and 19th overall

Sixth round pick this year – 194 overall