MIAMI — Linebacker Kiko Alonso has been traded by the Miami Dolphins to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel.

The trade was the latest payroll-cutting move by the Dolphins as they rebuild under first-year coach Brian Flores. Alonso was due to make $6.5 million this year.

Alonso started all but two games for the Dolphins in 2016-18 and made 125 tackles last year. Biegel, a third-year pro, played in 14 games as a reserve for the Saints in 2018.

Alonso, an outside linebacker, joins Alex Anzalone, Demario Davis and A.J. Klein in what could be the Saints' 2019 linebacker corps.

See the full report on Alonso from the New Orleans Saints below:

"Alonso, 6 feet 3, 239 pounds, is a six-year NFL veteran who was originally selected in the second round (46th overall) of the 2013 NFL Draft out of Oregon by the Buffalo Bills.

Since entering the National Football League, Alonso has appeared in 73 regular season games with 63 starts for the Bills (2013), Philadelphia Eagles (2015) and Dolphins (2016-18), recording 557 tackles (344 solo), three sacks, 10 interceptions, 16 passes defensed, seven forced fumble and seven fumble recoveries. Alonso has posted at least 100 tackles in four of the five NFL seasons in which he has played (missed 2014 due to injury).

In 2018, Alonso was the only NFL player with 100 total tackles, three interceptions and three forced fumbles as he started all 15 games he played for in the Dolphins and posted 125 stops (79 solo), three picks, six passes defensed, three forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

The Los Gatos, Calif., native came to the NFL after playing in 36 games with 17 starts for the Ducks from 2009-12, where finished his college career with 143 tackles (99 solo), 3.5 sacks, six interceptions, nine passes defensed, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries."

