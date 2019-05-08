METAIRIE, La. (AP) — The New Orleans Saints are giving veteran running back Jacquizz Rodgers a chance to make his third different team in the NFC South Division.

The 29-year-old Rodgers, who practiced with New Orleans on Saturday for the first time, has been added to the roster in place of former Washington Redskins and Tulane running back Rob Kelley. The Saints waived Kelley after bringing him in earlier this week.

Rodgers says signing with the Saints was a "no-brainer" because New Orleans consistently has fielded one of the NFL's top offenses under coach Sean Payton and has a history of making good use of versatile running backs as both rushers and receivers.

Rodgers has played eight seasons in the NFL with Atlanta, Chicago and Tampa Bay. Last season he gained 410 yards from scrimmage, with 304 yards coming on receptions.

