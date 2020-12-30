Saints' Alvin Kamara is NFC's Offensive Player of the Week | Week 16

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara's record-tying 6 rushing touchdowns in a win over the Minnesota Vikings might have had something to do with it.

Kamara's record-tying 6 rushing touchdowns in the win over the Minnesota Vikings might have had something to do with it, but here's a look at the stats.

No. 41 is 5 feet 10, 215 pounds, and he carried the ball 22 times on Christmas Day, earning himself a career-high of 155 yards — if his three receptions for 17 yards are added than that's 172 yards from the scrimmage line.

The 2017 third-round draft pick out of the University of Tennesee has carried 187 times in 2020, giving him a career-high of 932 yards and 16 TDs — tied for first in the NFL.

The only Saint to selected to the Pro Bowl in his first four years in the NFL, Kamara is the second Saint to lead the team in both rushing and receiving, and with his Christmas Day performance, he currently leads the NFL with a Saints record of 21 TDs.

The Saints will play the Carolina Panthers Sunday in the regular-season finale. New Orleans still has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, and can't be worse than the third seed.

