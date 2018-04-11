Saints tight end Benjamin Watson made a huge announcement during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams.

Quarterback Drew Brees passed to Watson for a touchdown with just over a minute left to go in the second quarter, bringing the Saints up to 28-14 before halftime. After Watson ran the ball into the endzone, he put the ball under his jersey by his stomach and raised his hand to hold up the number 5.

Watson is currently a father of five children.

Then he held up his other hand and added two.

Later, the Saints confirmed on social media that Watson was signaling that he and his wife are expecting twins!

Congrats to the Watson family!

