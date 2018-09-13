The New Orleans Saints will look to right a reeling ship against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, Sept. 16 at noon after a disastrous season-opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Saints-Browns game will be broadcast on FOX in the markets illustrated in yellow below (map courtesy of 506sports.com) and called by Chris Myers and Daryl Johnston:

Can't see the image? Click here.

So all of Louisiana, most of Mississippi and Arkansas and a chunk of the Florida panhandle will get the game, as well as most of Ohio and West Virginia in the Browns’ home market. Other games you could catch in the New Orleans media market include:

Thursday, Sept. 13 – 7:20 p.m. CT: Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (NFLN)

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals (NFLN) Sunday, Sept. 16 – 12 noon CT: Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS)

Kansas City Chiefs at Pittsburgh Steelers (CBS) Sunday, Sept. 16 – 12 noon CT: Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (CBS)

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans (CBS) Sunday, Sept. 16 – 3:25 p.m. CT: New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS)

New England Patriots at Jacksonville Jaguars (CBS) Sunday, Sept. 16 – 7:20 p.m. CT: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (NBC)

Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (NBC) Monday, Sept. 17 – 7:15 p.m. CT: Chicago Bears at Seattle Seahawks (ESPN)

Thus far, the Saints are betting favorites to win the game. New Orleans opened up as 9-point favorites after going into last week’s debacle favored by as much as 9.5-points, so Las Vegas isn’t deterred by an embarrassing opening performance. With an implied score of 29-20 (the over/under total is set at 49.5), many bettors don’t see this game challenging the Saints as badly as many fans fear.

And now, the TL;DR:

What: New Orleans Saints (0-1) vs. Cleveland Browns (0-0-1)

When: Sunday, Sept. 16 at 12 noon CT

Where: Mercedes-Benz Superdome, New Orleans, LA

Referee: Ron Torbert

Television: FOX

Radio: WWL and local affiliates

Live stream: fuboTV

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved