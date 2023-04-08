Saints Camp Day 12 – Dennis Allen says starters to play preseason opener

WWL-TV's Sports Director Doug Mouton talks about Day 12 of training camp

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

METAIRIE, La. — The New Orleans Saints opened the third week of training camp indoors with a closed practice to public with preseason opener just days away.

The Saints host Super Bowl-champion Kansas City on Sunday at noon.

It will be the first of three preseason games, including two in the Caesars Superdome.

Head coach Dennis Allen talked to media during the post-practice press conference and said starters would play against the Chiefs.

As far as injury updates, offensive lineman Andres Peat still out with a quad injury. Linebacker Demario Davis, as well as wide receivers Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith did not practice due to injury.

Allen does not believe any of the injuries are serious.

WWL-TV Sports Director Doug Mouton reviewed Monday's training at the Ochsner Performance Center in the video embedded at the top of the post.